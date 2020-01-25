Paylocity Holdin Has Returned 36.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PCTY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Paylocity Holdin (NASDAQ:PCTY) on October 15th, 2019 at $101.58. In approximately 3 months, Paylocity Holdin has returned 36.51% as of today's recent price of $138.67.

Over the past year, Paylocity Holdinhas traded in a range of $0.00 to $145.20 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.99% higher and 2.32% higher over the past week, respectively.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management, or HCM, software solutions for medium-sized organizations.

