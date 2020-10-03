Paylocity Holdin Down 11.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (PCTY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Paylocity Holdin (NASDAQ:PCTY) on February 24th, 2020 at $132.95. In approximately 2 weeks, Paylocity Holdin has returned 11.71% as of today's recent price of $117.38.

Over the past year, Paylocity Holdin has traded in a range of $82.04 to $150.73 and is now at $117.38, 43% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management, or HCM, software solutions for medium-sized organizations.

