Paycom Software Shares (PAYC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) on April 1st, 2020 at $190.87. In approximately 4 weeks, Paycom Software has returned 36.92% as of today's recent price of $261.33.

Over the past year, Paycom Software has traded in a range of $163.42 to $342.00 and is now at $261.33, 60% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Paycom Software, Inc. designs and develops software solutions. The Company provides data analytical software products to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Paycom Software serves customers in the United States.

