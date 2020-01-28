Paycom Software Shares Up 14.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (PAYC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) on January 6th, 2020 at $272.60. In approximately 3 weeks, Paycom Software has returned 14.63% as of today's recent price of $312.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Paycom Software share prices have been bracketed by a low of $134.50 and a high of $324.00 and are now at $313.17, 133% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.84% higher and 2.15% higher over the past week, respectively.

Paycom Software, Inc. designs and develops software solutions. The Company provides data analytical software products to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Paycom Software serves customers in the United States.

