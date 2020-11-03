Paychex Inc Has Returned 11.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PAYX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) on February 25th, 2020 at $85.67. In approximately 2 weeks, Paychex Inc has returned 11.67% as of today's recent price of $75.67.

In the past 52 weeks, Paychex Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $69.52 and a high of $90.54 and are now at $75.67, 9% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Paychex, Inc. provides comprehensive payroll and integrated human resource and employee benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company's services range from calculating payroll and filing tax payments to administering retirement plans and workers' compensation.

