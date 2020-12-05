Paychex Inc Up 4.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PAYX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) on March 26th, 2020 at $63.08. In approximately 2 months, Paychex Inc has returned 4.34% as of today's recent price of $65.82.

Over the past year, Paychex Inc has traded in a range of $47.87 to $90.54 and is now at $65.82, 37% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% lower and 1.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

Paychex, Inc. provides comprehensive payroll and integrated human resource and employee benefits outsourcing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company's services range from calculating payroll and filing tax payments to administering retirement plans and workers' compensation.

