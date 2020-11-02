Patterson-Uti Down 17.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (PTEN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Patterson-Uti (NASDAQ:PTEN) on January 23rd, 2020 at $9.00. In approximately 3 weeks, Patterson-Uti has returned 17.51% as of today's recent price of $7.42.

Over the past year, Patterson-Uti has traded in a range of $6.87 to $16.27 and is now at $7.42, 8% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.24% lower and 1.14% lower over the past week, respectively.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. provides land-based drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas companies. The Company conducts drilling operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and western Canada. Patterson-UTI is also involved in pressure pumping, oil and gas exploration and production, and drilling and completion fluids services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Patterson-Uti.

