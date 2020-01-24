Patterson Cos Up 26.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PDCO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO) on November 7th, 2019 at $18.64. In approximately 3 months, Patterson Cos has returned 26.32% as of today's recent price of $23.54.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Patterson Cos have traded between a low of $15.73 and a high of $25.25 and are now at $23.53, which is 50% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Patterson Companies Inc. distributes dental products, veterinary supplies for companion pets, and rehabilitation supplies. The Company sells and markets to dental clinics and laboratories, veterinarians, and to the physical and occupational therapy markets.

