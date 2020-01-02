Pattern Ener Has Returned 17.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PEGI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pattern Ener (NASDAQ:PEGI) on June 14th, 2019 at $22.82. In approximately 8 months, Pattern Ener has returned 17.95% as of today's recent price of $26.91.

Over the past year, Pattern Ener has traded in a range of $19.19 to $28.50 and is now at $26.89, 40% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% higher and 0.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

Pattern Energy Group, Inc. is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects with stable long-term cash flows in attractive markets with potential for continued growth of our business. The Company owns interests in wind power projects located in the United States, Canada, and Chile.

