Pattern Ener Up 19.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PEGI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pattern Ener (NASDAQ:PEGI) on June 14th, 2019 at $22.82. In approximately 6 months, Pattern Ener has returned 19.31% as of today's recent price of $27.22.

Pattern Ener share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.50 and a 52-week low of $17.52 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $27.22 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Pattern Energy Group, Inc. is an independent power company focused on owning and operating power projects with stable long-term cash flows in attractive markets with potential for continued growth of our business. The Company owns interests in wind power projects located in the United States, Canada, and Chile.

