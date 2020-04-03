Patrick Inds Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PATK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) on December 24th, 2019 at $53.73. In approximately 2 months, Patrick Inds Inc has returned 0.90% as of today's recent price of $53.24.

Over the past year, Patrick Inds Inc has traded in a range of $32.98 to $64.38 and is now at $53.24, 61% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.25% higher over the past week, respectively.

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products for the manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, furniture manufacturing, marine, automotive aftermarket, and other industries. The Company manufactures vinyl and paper panels, cabinet doors, countertops, aluminum extrusions, drawer sides, pleated shades, wood adhesives, and laminating machines.

