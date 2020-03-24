Parsley Energy-A Down 70.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (PE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Parsley Energy-A (NYSE:PE) on January 14th, 2020 at $17.50. In approximately 2 months, Parsley Energy-A has returned 70.91% as of today's recent price of $5.09.

Parsley Energy-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.11 and a 52-week low of $3.92 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $5.15 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, is an oil and natural gas company. The Company focused on the acquisition, development, and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Parsley Energy serves customers in the State of Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Parsley Energy-A.

