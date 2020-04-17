SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Par Pacific Hold (NYSE:PARR) on December 30th, 2019 at $23.46. In approximately 4 months, Par Pacific Hold has returned 71.82% as of today's recent price of $6.61.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Par Pacific Hold have traded between a low of $5.72 and a high of $25.69 and are now at $6.61, which is 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas refineries. Par Pacific refines, markets, transports, and distributes crude oil in the United States and Canada.

