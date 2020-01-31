Parkway Inc Shares Down 0.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (PKY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Parkway Inc (:PKY) on October 11th, 2017 at $19.05. In approximately 28 months, Parkway Inc has returned 0.03% as of today's recent price of $19.04.

Parkway Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.20 and a 52-week low of $16.39 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $19.04 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Parkway, Inc. operates as an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of office assets. Parkway conducts business in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Parkway Inc.

