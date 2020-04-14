Parker Hannifin Shares Up 19.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (PH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on March 25th, 2020 at $118.09. In approximately 3 weeks, Parker Hannifin has returned 19.34% as of today's recent price of $140.92.

Parker Hannifin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $215.94 and a 52-week low of $93.00 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $140.92 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures motion control products, including fluid power systems, electromechanical controls, and related components. The Company also produces fluid purification, fluid flow, process instrumentation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and electromagnetic shielding and thermal management products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Parker Hannifin shares.

Log in and add Parker Hannifin (PH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.