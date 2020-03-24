Park Ohio Hldgs Down 59.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (PKOH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Park Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) on January 23rd, 2020 at $33.00. In approximately 2 months, Park Ohio Hldgs has returned 59.94% as of today's recent price of $13.22.

Over the past year, Park Ohio Hldgs has traded in a range of $10.78 to $38.77 and is now at $12.82, 19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services and manufactures engineered products. The Company supplies components and other industrial products to original equipment manufacturers. Park-Ohio also designs and manufactures a variety of products engineered for specific customer applications.

