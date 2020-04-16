Park Natl Corp Has Returned 11.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PRK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Park Natl Corp (AMEX:PRK) on March 23rd, 2020 at $77.61. In approximately 3 weeks, Park Natl Corp has returned 11.06% as of today's recent price of $69.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Park Natl Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $68.71 and a high of $105.52 and are now at $69.03. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Park National Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks provide a variety of financial services, including savings and time accounts, consumer and real estate lending, safe deposit operations, and electronic funds transfers. Park National operates in the State of Ohio.

