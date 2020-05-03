Paramount Group (PGRE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) on January 16th, 2020 at $14.10. In approximately 2 months, Paramount Group has returned 12.74% as of today's recent price of $12.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Paramount Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.88 and a high of $15.11 and are now at $12.30, 4% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Paramount Group, Inc. operates and manages Class A office properties. The Company provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment, and financing. Paramount Group owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco.

