Paramount Group (PGRE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) on March 26th, 2020 at $8.51. In approximately 4 weeks, Paramount Group has returned 1.41% as of today's recent price of $8.39.

Over the past year, Paramount Group has traded in a range of $6.42 to $15.11 and is now at $8.39, 31% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Paramount Group, Inc. operates and manages Class A office properties. The Company provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment, and financing. Paramount Group owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Paramount Group.

