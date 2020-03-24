Par Technology Corp. Has Returned 62.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PAR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Par Technology Corp. (:PAR) on February 26th, 2020 at $28.38. In approximately 4 weeks, Par Technology Corp. has returned 62.79% as of today's recent price of $10.56.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Par Technology Corp. have traded between a low of $9.63 and a high of $35.10 and are now at $11.15, which is 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Par Technology Corp..

