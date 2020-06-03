Par Pacific Hold Shares Down 39.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (PARR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Par Pacific Hold (NYSE:PARR) on December 30th, 2019 at $23.46. In approximately 2 months, Par Pacific Hold has returned 39.44% as of today's recent price of $14.21.

Par Pacific Hold share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.69 and the current low of $13.60 and are currently at $14.21 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas refineries. Par Pacific refines, markets, transports, and distributes crude oil in the United States and Canada.

