Papa John'S Intl Up 31.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PZZA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Papa John'S Intl (:PZZA) on March 19th, 2020 at $42.42. In approximately 2 weeks, Papa John'S Intl has returned 31.39% as of today's recent price of $55.73.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Papa John'S Intl have traded between a low of $28.55 and a high of $70.19 and are now at $55.73, which is 95% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 1.76% lower over the past week, respectively.

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carry-out restaurants under the Papa John's trademark. The Company operates restaurants in the United States and international markets.

