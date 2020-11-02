MySmarTrend
Panhandle Oil-A Shares Down 47.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (PHX)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 1:10am
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Panhandle Oil-A (NYSE:PHX) on November 19th, 2019 at $13.13. In approximately 3 months, Panhandle Oil-A has returned 47.12% as of today's recent price of $6.94.

Panhandle Oil-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.97 and the current low of $6.80 and are currently at $6.88 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Panhandle Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as a oil and gas exploration company. The Company explores for and develops oil and gas properties, and produces and sells oil and natural gas. Panhandle Oil & Gas serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Panhandle Oil-A.

