Panhandle Oil-A Shares Down 32.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (PHX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Panhandle Oil-A (NYSE:PHX) on November 19th, 2019 at $13.13. In approximately 2 months, Panhandle Oil-A has returned 32.42% as of today's recent price of $8.87.

In the past 52 weeks, Panhandle Oil-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.81 and a high of $16.97 and are now at $8.87, 1% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Panhandle Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as a oil and gas exploration company. The Company explores for and develops oil and gas properties, and produces and sells oil and natural gas. Panhandle Oil & Gas serves customers in the United States.

