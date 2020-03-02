Panhandle Oil-A Down 45.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (PHX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Panhandle Oil-A (NYSE:PHX) on November 19th, 2019 at $13.13. In approximately 3 months, Panhandle Oil-A has returned 44.95% as of today's recent price of $7.23.

Over the past year, Panhandle Oil-A has traded in a range of $7.00 to $16.97 and is now at $7.22, 3% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.8%.

Panhandle Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as a oil and gas exploration company. The Company explores for and develops oil and gas properties, and produces and sells oil and natural gas. Panhandle Oil & Gas serves customers in the United States.

