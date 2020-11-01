Panhandle Oil-A Down 25.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (PHX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Panhandle Oil-A (NYSE:PHX) on November 19th, 2019 at $13.13. In approximately 2 months, Panhandle Oil-A has returned 25.87% as of today's recent price of $9.73.

Over the past year, Panhandle Oil-Ahas traded in a range of $0.00 to $16.97 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Panhandle Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as a oil and gas exploration company. The Company explores for and develops oil and gas properties, and produces and sells oil and natural gas. Panhandle Oil & Gas serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Panhandle Oil-A.

Log in and add Panhandle Oil-A (PHX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.