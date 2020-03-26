Pam Transport Shares Down 49.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (PTSI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pam Transport (NASDAQ:PTSI) on December 24th, 2019 at $56.32. In approximately 3 months, Pam Transport has returned 49.04% as of today's recent price of $28.70.

Pam Transport share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $71.56 and a 52-week low of $22.00 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $28.70 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI) provides transportation services. The Company offers dedicated, just in time delivery, private fleet replacement, and brokerage services. PTSI serves customers in North America.

