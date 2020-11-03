Palo Alto Networ Has Returned 15.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (PANW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Palo Alto Networ (NYSE:PANW) on February 25th, 2020 at $198.04. In approximately 2 weeks, Palo Alto Networ has returned 15.61% as of today's recent price of $167.13.

Over the past year, Palo Alto Networhas traded in a range of $159.34 to $251.11 and are now at $167.13. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides network security solutions. The Company offers firewalls that identify and control applications, scan content to stop threats, prevent data leakage, integrated application, user, and content visibility. Palo Alto Networks serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Palo Alto Networ.

Log in and add Palo Alto Networ (PANW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.