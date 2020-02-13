Pacwest Bancorp Shares Down 1.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (PACW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) on January 9th, 2020 at $37.18. In approximately 1 month, Pacwest Bancorp has returned 1.53% as of today's recent price of $36.61.

Pacwest Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.60 and a 52-week low of $32.64 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $36.40 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, offers a wide range of commercial banking services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Pacwest Bancorp.

