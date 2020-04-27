Pacira Pharmaceu Up 17.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (PCRX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Pacira Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:PCRX) on April 9th, 2020 at $34.69. In approximately 3 weeks, Pacira Pharmaceu has returned 17.86% as of today's recent price of $40.88.

In the past 52 weeks, Pacira Pharmaceu share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.46 and a high of $51.35 and are now at $40.88, 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company with focuses on the development, commercialization, and manufacturing of proprietary pharmaceutical products. The Company's products are used in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Pacira Pharmaceu shares.

Log in and add Pacira Pharmaceu (PCRX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.