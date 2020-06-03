Pacific Mercantl Down 19.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (PMBC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Pacific Mercantl (NASDAQ:PMBC) on January 27th, 2020 at $7.06. In approximately 1 month, Pacific Mercantl has returned 19.82% as of today's recent price of $5.66.

In the past 52 weeks, Pacific Mercantl share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $5.01 and a high of $8.49 and are now at $5.66. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank, a commercial bank serving customers in Southern California. The Bank provides a wide range of commercial banking services to businesses, business professionals, and individual clients through a combination of traditional banking centers and electronic banking services.

