Oxford Inds Inc Shares Down 48.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (OXM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) on January 10th, 2020 at $72.18. In approximately 3 months, Oxford Inds Inc has returned 47.99% as of today's recent price of $37.54.

Over the past year, Oxford Inds Inc has traded in a range of $30.37 to $85.36 and is now at $37.54, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Oxford Industries, Inc. operates as an international apparel design, sourcing, and marketing company. The Company distribute its lifestyle branded products through a variety of upscale department and specialty stores, as well as its owned retail stores and e-commerce websites.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Oxford Inds Inc.

Log in and add Oxford Inds Inc (OXM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.