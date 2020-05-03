Oxford Inds Inc Shares Down 18.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (OXM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) on January 10th, 2020 at $72.18. In approximately 2 months, Oxford Inds Inc has returned 18.55% as of today's recent price of $58.79.

In the past 52 weeks, Oxford Inds Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $58.21 and a high of $85.36 and are now at $58.79, 1% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 1.3% lower over the past week, respectively.

Oxford Industries, Inc. operates as an international apparel design, sourcing, and marketing company. The Company distribute its lifestyle branded products through a variety of upscale department and specialty stores, as well as its owned retail stores and e-commerce websites.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Oxford Inds Inc.

