Oxford Immunotec Has Returned 31.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (OXFD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oxford Immunotec (NASDAQ:OXFD) on January 31st, 2020 at $15.66. In approximately 2 months, Oxford Immunotec has returned 31.55% as of today's recent price of $10.72.

Oxford Immunotec share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.51 and a 52-week low of $8.37 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $10.72 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company developing new tests for various diseases based on its patented T cell measurement technology.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Oxford Immunotec.

Log in and add Oxford Immunotec (OXFD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.