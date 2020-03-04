Oxford Immunotec Down 36.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (OXFD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oxford Immunotec (NASDAQ:OXFD) on January 31st, 2020 at $15.66. In approximately 2 months, Oxford Immunotec has returned 36.85% as of today's recent price of $9.89.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oxford Immunotec have traded between a low of $8.37 and a high of $19.51 and are now at $9.89, which is 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company developing new tests for various diseases based on its patented T cell measurement technology.

