Oxford Immunotec Up 14.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (OXFD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Oxford Immunotec (NASDAQ:OXFD) on August 7th, 2019 at $14.49. In approximately 6 months, Oxford Immunotec has returned 14.53% as of today's recent price of $16.59.

In the past 52 weeks, Oxford Immunotec share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.71 and a high of $19.51 and are now at $16.87, 44% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 0.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a medical diagnostics company developing new tests for various diseases based on its patented T cell measurement technology.

