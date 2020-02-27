Owens Realty Mor Shares Up 14.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ORM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Owens Realty Mor (AMEX:ORM) on November 8th, 2018 at $19.04. In approximately 16 months, Owens Realty Mor has returned 14.23% as of today's recent price of $21.75.

Over the past year, Owens Realty Mor has traded in a range of $20.49 to $22.95 and is now at $21.75, 6% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in commercial real estate mortgage loans primarily in the Western United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Owens Realty Mor shares.

