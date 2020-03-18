Owens Realty Mor Up 14.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ORM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Owens Realty Mor (AMEX:ORM) on November 8th, 2018 at $19.04. In approximately 17 months, Owens Realty Mor has returned 14.23% as of today's recent price of $21.75.

In the past 52 weeks, Owens Realty Mor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.72 and a high of $21.83 and are now at $21.75, 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in commercial real estate mortgage loans primarily in the Western United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Owens Realty Mor shares.

