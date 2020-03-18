Owens Corning Shares Down 43.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (OC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on February 26th, 2020 at $58.00. In approximately 3 weeks, Owens Corning has returned 43.45% as of today's recent price of $32.80.

In the past 52 weeks, Owens Corning share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $31.32 and a high of $68.72 and are now at $32.80. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Owens Corning produces residential and commercial building materials, glass-fiber reinforcements, and engineered materials for composite systems. The Company offers its products globally to various industries.

