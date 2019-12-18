Overstock.Com Shares Down 63.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (OSTK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Overstock.Com (NASDAQ:OSTK) on September 16th, 2019 at $19.48. In approximately 3 months, Overstock.Com has returned 63.49% as of today's recent price of $7.11.

Overstock.Com share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.50 and a 52-week low of $6.92 and are now trading 3% above that low price at $7.11 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Overstock.com, Inc. offers discounted brand-name merchandise for sale over the internet. Products include bed-and-bath goods, kitchenware, jewelry, sporting goods, electronics, and designer accessories.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Overstock.Com.

