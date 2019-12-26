Overstock.Com Down 64.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (OSTK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Overstock.Com (NASDAQ:OSTK) on September 16th, 2019 at $19.48. In approximately 3 months, Overstock.Com has returned 64.57% as of today's recent price of $6.90.

Over the past year, Overstock.Com has traded in a range of $6.84 to $25.50 and is now at $6.90, 1% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.

Overstock.com, Inc. offers discounted brand-name merchandise for sale over the internet. Products include bed-and-bath goods, kitchenware, jewelry, sporting goods, electronics, and designer accessories.

