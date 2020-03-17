MySmarTrend
Outfront Media I Shares Down 43.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (OUT)

03/17/2020
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Outfront Media I (NYSE:OUT) on February 27th, 2020 at $27.79. In approximately 3 weeks, Outfront Media I has returned 43.50% as of today's recent price of $15.70.

In the past 52 weeks, Outfront Media I share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $14.49 and a high of $31.20 and are now at $15.45. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. The Company maintains a portfolio consisting of billboard displays and municipal transit systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Outfront Media I.

