Outfront Media I Up -3.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (OUT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Outfront Media I (NYSE:OUT) on March 26th, 2020 at $14.06. In approximately 2 months, Outfront Media I has returned 3.95% as of today's recent price of $13.50.

Outfront Media I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.20 and a 52-week low of $7.07 and are now trading 91% above that low price at $13.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 5.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. The Company maintains a portfolio consisting of billboard displays and municipal transit systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

