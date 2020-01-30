Otter Tail Corp Has Returned 2.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (OTTR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) on December 17th, 2019 at $52.17. In approximately 1 month, Otter Tail Corp has returned 2.21% as of today's recent price of $53.32.

Over the past year, Otter Tail Corp has traded in a range of $45.94 to $57.43 and is now at $53.32, 16% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Otter Tail Corporation, through its utility business units, provides electricity and energy services to customers in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The Company, through its Varistar Corporation unit, operates manufacturing, plastics, health services, construction, entertainment, telecommunications, and transportation businesses with customers across the United States and Canada.

