Osiris Therapeut Up 41.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (OSIR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Osiris Therapeut (:OSIR) on December 31st, 2018 at $13.43. In approximately 12 months, Osiris Therapeut has returned 41.45% as of today's recent price of $18.99.

Over the past year, Osiris Therapeut has traded in a range of $10.65 to $19.30 and is now at $18.99, 78% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches and develops therapeutic products for the regeneration of human connective tissues. The Company is focusing its initial product development efforts on the regeneration of bone marrow stroma following high-dose cancer chemotherapy and on the regeneration of bone in long bone and spinal defects.

