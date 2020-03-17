Oshkosh Corp Shares Down 35.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (OSK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) on February 11th, 2020 at $85.82. In approximately 1 month, Oshkosh Corp has returned 35.26% as of today's recent price of $55.56.

In the past 52 weeks, Oshkosh Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $54.01 and a high of $95.62 and are now at $55.19. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets fire and emergency apparatuses, specialty commercial, and military trucks. The Company provides products, such as pumpers, aerial and ladder trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, snow removal vehicles, refuse truck bodies, and concrete mixers.

