MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Orthofix Intl Down 35.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (OFIX)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:09am
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Orthofix Intl (NASDAQ:OFIX) on October 29th, 2019 at $40.89. In approximately 5 months, Orthofix Intl has returned 35.12% as of today's recent price of $26.53.

Over the past year, Orthofix Intl has traded in a range of $22.11 to $50.40 and is now at $28.05, 27% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Orthofix International N.V. develops, produces, and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological, and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix International serves the healthcare sector globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Orthofix Intl.

Log in and add Orthofix Intl (OFIX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights orthofix intl

Ticker(s): OFIX

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.