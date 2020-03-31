Orthofix Intl Down 35.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (OFIX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Orthofix Intl (NASDAQ:OFIX) on October 29th, 2019 at $40.89. In approximately 5 months, Orthofix Intl has returned 35.12% as of today's recent price of $26.53.

Over the past year, Orthofix Intl has traded in a range of $22.11 to $50.40 and is now at $28.05, 27% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Orthofix International N.V. develops, produces, and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological, and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix International serves the healthcare sector globally.

