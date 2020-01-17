Ormat Technologi Has Returned 36.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ORA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ormat Technologi (NYSE:ORA) on April 22nd, 2019 at $57.55. In approximately 9 months, Ormat Technologi has returned 36.17% as of today's recent price of $78.36.

Ormat Technologi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $79.18 and a 52-week low of $52.76 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $78.36 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal power plants. The Company also designs, develops, and seeks to own and operate, recovered energy-based power plants using equipment that it designs and manufactures.

