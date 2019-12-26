Ormat Technologi Up 29.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ORA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ormat Technologi (NYSE:ORA) on April 22nd, 2019 at $57.55. In approximately 8 months, Ormat Technologi has returned 29.05% as of today's recent price of $74.26.

Ormat Technologi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $79.18 and a 52-week low of $49.70 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $74.26 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% higher and 0.11% higher over the past week, respectively.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal power plants. The Company also designs, develops, and seeks to own and operate, recovered energy-based power plants using equipment that it designs and manufactures.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ormat Technologi shares.

Log in and add Ormat Technologi (ORA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.