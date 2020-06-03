O'Reilly Automot Has Returned 13.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ORLY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for O'Reilly Automot (:ORLY) on January 30th, 2020 at $418.90. In approximately 1 month, O'Reilly Automot has returned 13.75% as of today's recent price of $361.29.

O'Reilly Automot share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $448.53 and a 52-week low of $169.43 and are now trading 113% above that low price at $361.29 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. retails and supplies automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories. The Company sells its products to do-it-yourself customers, professional mechanics, and service technicians. O'Reilly operates stores throughout the United States.

